Victory at last as Louth race ace Peter Hickman signs off Superbikes season with a win

He was second in the first race and fifth in the final event but had done enough to secure the 2022 Rider Cup which is awarded to the rider finishing in ninth place in the series.

After qualifying the FHO Racing BMW in second place for a front row start to Saturday’s first race Hickman settled into second place behind Glenn Irwin.

He remained in that position until lap 11 when Irwin’s brother Andy made a pass on him. But Hickman was not about to relinquish his position and went straight back past him.

Peter Hickman celebrates at Brands Hatch. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

Although not far away from Glenn Irwin Hickman was not in a position to pass him and took the chequered flag for second place and 20 championship points.

Race two on Sunday brought Hickman his best result of the season.

Starting from the front row once again he was third away when the lights went out but moved up to take the lead on lap three at Paddock Hill.

Although the next few riders were very near to him they were never going to get past and Hickman crossed the finish line for his first win of the current campaign.

He said: “It’s nice to be back up where we should have been all year.

“Over the past few weeks we have made some massive changes to the bike and it’s paid off as today was the fastest I have ever been around the Brands Hatch circuit.”

The third race did not go his way as, despite running in second place through the first six laps, he was demoted to third on lap seven when Andy Irwin passed him.

Then on lap 12 Glenn Irwin caught and passed him relegating him down to fourth place.

As tyre wear came into play Hickman dropped back into the clutches of Danny Buchan and although he managed to stave him off he was caught and passed on the final lap and finished the race in fifth position.

But with the points accrued over the weekend Hickman had done enough to win the Riders Cup for a second time.

He said: “Once you miss out on the showdown there is not a lot to play for really except for race wins which we have done this weekend and I am super happy about that.

“To win the Riders Cup for a second time and to be the top finishing BMW in the championship, which we have done now for five years out of six is great.

“The bike is still improving and this will translate to the new bike which we will be running next year.”