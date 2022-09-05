WINTEC sidecar racers double win at Battle of Britain
The WINTEC sidecar racing team Simon Horton from Newark and passenger Jordan Forrest from Misterton near Gainsborough rode to a brace of wins at the Battle of Britain meeting in the FSRA F1 Pre Injection Sidecar class last week, writes Helen Pask.
Qualifying in second place on the Yamaha 720 Horton and Forrest were placed on the third row of the mixed grid of F1 and F2 outfits and got away to a good start in the first of three races and were up into third place overall and first in their class by the end of the opening lap.
The pair remained in control in their class and crossed the finish line for the win and third place overall.
In the second race on Saturday Horton and Forrest once again took the lead in their class and held station throughout the six laps to take their second win of the day.
However, things turned out very differently on Sunday as, although there was some very close racing into the first corner with Horton and Forrest taking the lead in their class and second overall they were to retire at the end of the lap with a brake problem.
Jordan Forrest said: “We had the best start of the weekend in the final race but encountered an issue with the front brake resulting in us being forced to retire at the end of the first lap.
"That was disappointing for us but we are happy to come home with two wins under our belts and look forward to the next round.”
Simon Horton added: “We are finally getting to grips with the smaller cc engine.
"We were leading the last race so could have made it three out of three wins.
“On checking the brakes after the race I discovered it was a stone that had jammed the brakes and sent us off onto the grass for a non finish.”
The penultimate round of the series is at East Fortune near North Berwick on September 17th/18th.
Last season the championship was decided in the first of four races at Anglesey with WINTEC Racing riders Simon Horton and Jordan Forrest lifting the trophy with a resounding advantage over their rivals.
This time there are two more rounds, one at East Fortune in Scotland and the season finale at Anglesey once again. It is still mathematically possible for the team to clinch the title and they will be seeking to do just that.