World Sidecar duo Ellis and Clement maintain second after podium finishes in Oschersleben

Ellis and Clement (left) on the podium.

North Kelsey sidecar driver Todd Ellis and passenger Emmanuelle Clement put a six-week break in the FIM World Sidecar championship behind them as they headed to Oschersleben in Germany last weekend.

Competing in the sixth round of the World Series last weekend the Lincolnshire/French partnership - maintained second spot in the championship behind Schlosser/Fries - with two podium finishes.

After completing their qualifying in second place on the Santander Salt sponsored LCR Yamaha, Ellis/Clement started the first race from the middle of the front row and as the lights went out for the start of the 21-lap affair it they who snatched the lead from Schlosser/Fries which they held for the first four laps.

But they were overhauled by the championship leaders who went on to win the race with an advantage of 4.4s over Ellis/Clement, with Reeves/Rousseau taking third place 0.6s down on Ellis.

“We were happy enough with second place but we did have an issue with the tyres. We will see what we can do in tomorrow’s race,” Ellis said afterwards.

The pair lined up for the Sunday race again in the middle of the front row and, again, they took the lead at the start.

This time however they were only able to stave off the opposition for the first two laps after which Reeves/Rousseau overtook them.

Schlosser/Fries were right on their tail and finally managed to pass the Anglo/French pair on lap six and one lap later hit the front where they stayed to the chequered flag leaving Ellis/Clement to finish in third place.

The points accrued at Oschersleben consolidate Ellis/Clément’s position of second in the championship.