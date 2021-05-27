National Team Tennis success continues for Boston Tennis Club teams

Boston Tennis Club.

It was yet another good Sunday for Boston’s top teams competing in the LTA National Team Tennis League.

Both Boston Ladies in the National Midlands League and Boston Men in the East Midlands Regional League had scheduled matches against teams from Grantham.

The Ladies played away at Grantham where Alice Gamman, Anna Coghlan, Danielle Mason and Emily Hawkesworth led 3-1 after the singles.

The Ladies played through some windy and wet conditions and managed to add one of the doubles rubbers for a 4-2 result.

The Men competed at home and Will Cheer, Lucas East, Seth Briggs- Williams and Thomas Cozens also led 3-1 after the singles.

Both pairs added the doubles to the total and the Men came away with a 5-1 win.

The 14 and under Girls competed in the Premier Division.

The team’s first match was on halfway ground at Nottingham Tennis Centre between Edgbaston and Boston.

Sophie Munks, Poppy Gibbons, Emily Stukins and Martha Baxter trailed 3-1 after the singles and missed out in close doubles.

The 14 Girls B team also had a match against Stamford in the National Team Tennis Lincolnshire – a win for the team of Matilda Clark and Emily Pye.

Boston’s nine and under team travelled to David Lloyd Lincoln, Keita Cica, James Blyth, Nayan Vyas and Natasha Dodes claiming victory.