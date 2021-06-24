New look for Balfe Motorsport for new season

The McLaren will feature distinctive yellow XPEL branding to celebrate the ongoing partnership between driver Jack Brown - and his automotive business activities - with the Paint Protection Film company.

Brown, who joined the British GT ranks alongside teammate Ashley Marshall at Brands Hatch for the first round of the championship, runs the British-based PPF firm Lionshields alongside driver-mentor and business partner Callum Macleod.

“We are all very excited to be displaying our XPEL branding on the #90 McLaren GT4 at the biggest race in the British GT calendar the Silverstone 500,” stated XPEL UK Managing Director Robert Jackson.

“We have worked with Jack, Callum and their business for some time now, as well as in different areas of motorsport, we are very proud to be working with them again as well as Balfe Motorsport.”

The season-opening round at Brands Hatch proved to be positive with Jack and Ashley quickly getting up to speed, recognising the demands of the British series, making great gains to record a fine fourth position in the GT4 Silver class.

Silverstone brings a very differing challenge, as the home of British Motorsport is a fast, sweeping circuit. The team, Jack and Ashley believe this should allow the XPEL McLaren to stretch its legs and show leading potential.

Balfe Motorsport continues to field the #5 McLaren 720S GT3 for Stewart and Lewis Proctor in the Silver-Am class. They too have shown great pace in finishing second in their class at Brands Hatch and will be aiming to carry forward the early season momentum in this, the second round of the championship.

Saturday is given over to practice and qualifying for the three-hour race which gets underway at 12:10 Sunday afternoon.

Brown said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be representing XPEL in British GT’s blue riband event, the Silverstone 500. I work with XPEL’s products on a daily basis, in particular with their Paint Protection Film, with my PPF company Lionshields.

“Both Lionshields and XPEL only produce the highest quality products and service to ensure they give customers the very best results achievable. That’s what we will be striving to do on track whilst proudly wearing the XPEL livery.