New season and new challenges at Woodhall Spa Croquet Club

Try Croquet This Spring

Weather permitting, the beginning of April will see Woodhall Spa Croquet Club opening its doors for the start of the 2025 season.

Based in Jubilee Park, the club aims to offer something for everyone with a chance for any player to take their game as far as they wish to go. There is social play on four days of the week, where members of all levels play together and new players can get help and advice from more experienced players. The first step up is the local league team, playing against other clubs within the county.

This is always a tightly contested division and the Woodhall team will be looking to convert last years runner-up spot to a win this year. The next step up is the East Midlands Advantage League. Played using a handicap system, this gives players of all levels a chance to compete against each other with all players having an equal chance of winning.

This was another league where Woodhall acquitted themselves well last season which means that this year they will be representing the East Midlands in a national knockout competition. The first round will be against Colchester around the beginning of June and will be our first venture into a national competition as a club.

The highest tier of league competition is the East Midlands level play league where we will be competing in Division 2. Having narrowly missed out on promotion to the top tier last season the hope will be that we are able to push on and step-up to the top table again.

Finally, as a club, we will also be taking an even bigger step up this season with entry into the European Club Championship.

​The end of May will see a team of four travel to Latvia. There they will play against not just the Latvian hosts but also teams from Finland and Spain. This promises to be a very exciting opportunity which will offer those involved an experience few sportsmen get to experience.

As well as representing the club, players will also be out and about around local, and not so local, clubs, taking part in open events where they will be hoping for a repeat of last years successful trips.

If you’d like to come along and try the game the club will be having an Open Day on Sunday 27th April. The club will provide all equipment and our three qualified coaches will be on hand to get you started down your own croquet journey - all you need is a pair of flat shoes and a can do attitude.