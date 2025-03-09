No change in top division after latest round of Boston bowls action

Winning Burtons rink with Chris Hill, Margaret Daubney and Mandy Cook

Another round of matches in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club saw positions unchanged in the top division, the Orchard Health Group Division One.

The leaders both had 6-0 wins, leaving them two points apart, Holland Fen above Invaders, and more than thirty ahead of Strollers in third.

Holland Fen met IBC, currently fifth, winning 21-12 on Chris Gill’s rink and 26-20 on Les Feary’s, but IBC bowled better than of late and ensured that Holland Fen had to bowl well to win.

Invaders beat Dynamics convincingly to win 21-8 on Rod West’s rink. Scott Whyers won the second rink 18-17 on the last end, but only after a closely fought battle from the start.

Third and fourth met as Strollers faced Parthians, beating them 5-1. Paul Flatters’ rink got away quickly to lead 11-0 after four ends, before consolidating their position to win 26-11. The other rink was drawn, Keith Nix bringing Parthians back from 4-13 down at the half-way point to finish 19-19.

Breakaways have moved ahead of a tight mid-table pack into sixth outright after taking all the points off Golfers with 29-16 and 23-10 wins for Mark Brown and Mike Rymer respectively.

Seventh-placed A40 beat Royal Mail, eighth, 4-2 in two closely contested games. The rink of Sue Hoyles, Brian Fairweather and Pauline Atkin won 20-15 having been 15-15 with two ends to go. Keith Sharp, Jo Sharp and Steve Boycott were always ahead on their rink, but never by much, and they eventually won 18-16 to give Royal Mail two points.

Nomads beat Hotspurs 4-2, Derek Smith’s rink controlling the game to win 27-12. Hotspurs bowled well on the other rink to run out 19-13 winners.

In Cammacks Division Two, leaders Optimists had a bye in this round leaving Burtons and Desperados the chance to catch up. Both had 6-0 wins, so now trail Optimists by five and six points respectively.

Burtons, who are second, beat an in-form Woodpeckers, 22-8 on Chris Hill’s rink, bowling with Margaret Daubney and Mandy Cook, and held on to win 16-14 on Dave Allen’s, after having been 15-5 ahead at one point.

Desperados beat Shipmates, Dean Harris skipping his rink to win 20-10. Adam Hodgson’s rink won 15-14 with a four on the penultimate end after a competitive game from the start.

Central are now fourth after taking all the points off Kingfishers, reflecting their good run of form since late January. Sandra Copeland’s rink won 22-13, Fred Epton’s 18-13.

Vikings beat Amateurs 4-2, seeing them move up to fifth place, while Amateurs slipped two spots to sixth, just one point adrift. John Millership, with Tim Mitchell and Keith Posey, started well to lead 20-2, eventually winning 21-10. Mick Greet’s rink snatched the win 14-13 for Amateurs by taking six shots over the last three ends.

Phantoms got the better of Vectors 4-2, Keith Brown winning 19-10. Kevin Rockall’s Vectors establish a good 17-9 lead but Phantoms finished strongly to limit the win to two shots, 17-15.