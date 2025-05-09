Nominations launched for the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards 2025

Winners on stage at the 2024 Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards

Active Lincolnshire is thrilled to announce that nominations are now open, for this year's Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

! This is your chance to celebrate the remarkable people, clubs, schools, organisations and community groups who are making a real difference to our lives through sport and physical activity.

The popular annual awards, organised by Active Lincolnshire, recognise the dedication, passion and impact of those who are helping Lincolnshire residents be more active more often and live healthier and happier lives. They shine a light on inspiring stories that show how sport and physical activity can transform lives and strengthen communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's free to enter and only take a few minutes. You can nominate individuals, yourself and organisations. All category finalists are invited to attend as our guests at the award ceremony in Lincoln. Sharing your story can help showcase the incredible impact of being active and inspire others to get involved.

Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards 2025

Across the nine award categories, there’s the opportunity to celebrate a wide range of achievements and successes. Whether it’s a grassroots volunteer who always goes the extra mile, a club working hard to create inclusive opportunities, a dedicated coach inspiring the next generation, or an individual transforming their own life – this is great opportunity to recognise and thank a local champion!

Paul Chandler, Marketing and Communications Manager at Active Lincolnshire commented:

“We’re delighted to bring these community awards to Lincolnshire. We encourage the people of Lincolnshire to share their stories by making a nomination. The awards are a showcase for the positive impact that being active has on people lives, and to celebrate the people whose passion, dedication and commitment, make sport and physical activity accessible, inclusive, and life changing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations for this year’s awards are open until 31st July. The categories are:

Active Achievement Award

Active Change Award

Active Club Award

Active Youth Champion Award

Impact on Health Award

Inclusion & Diversity Award

Outstanding Service to Sport & Physical Activity Award

Positive Experiences for Children and Young People Award

Unsung Hero Award

Last year’s award finalists and winners spanned a wide variety of projects, activities and achievements. Activities included cold water swimming, wheelchair basketball, martial arts, walking groups, fishing and horse riding to name just a few!

Visit ActiveLincolnshire/Awards to take a look at the award categories and nominate your local champion!

Finalists will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and invited to a heart-warming awards ceremony in early November where each award winner will be announced.