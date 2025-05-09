Nominations launched for the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards 2025
! This is your chance to celebrate the remarkable people, clubs, schools, organisations and community groups who are making a real difference to our lives through sport and physical activity.
The popular annual awards, organised by Active Lincolnshire, recognise the dedication, passion and impact of those who are helping Lincolnshire residents be more active more often and live healthier and happier lives. They shine a light on inspiring stories that show how sport and physical activity can transform lives and strengthen communities.
It's free to enter and only take a few minutes. You can nominate individuals, yourself and organisations. All category finalists are invited to attend as our guests at the award ceremony in Lincoln. Sharing your story can help showcase the incredible impact of being active and inspire others to get involved.
Across the nine award categories, there’s the opportunity to celebrate a wide range of achievements and successes. Whether it’s a grassroots volunteer who always goes the extra mile, a club working hard to create inclusive opportunities, a dedicated coach inspiring the next generation, or an individual transforming their own life – this is great opportunity to recognise and thank a local champion!
Paul Chandler, Marketing and Communications Manager at Active Lincolnshire commented:
“We’re delighted to bring these community awards to Lincolnshire. We encourage the people of Lincolnshire to share their stories by making a nomination. The awards are a showcase for the positive impact that being active has on people lives, and to celebrate the people whose passion, dedication and commitment, make sport and physical activity accessible, inclusive, and life changing."
Nominations for this year’s awards are open until 31st July. The categories are:
- Active Achievement Award
- Active Change Award
- Active Club Award
- Active Youth Champion Award
- Impact on Health Award
- Inclusion & Diversity Award
- Outstanding Service to Sport & Physical Activity Award
- Positive Experiences for Children and Young People Award
- Unsung Hero Award
Last year’s award finalists and winners spanned a wide variety of projects, activities and achievements. Activities included cold water swimming, wheelchair basketball, martial arts, walking groups, fishing and horse riding to name just a few!
Visit ActiveLincolnshire/Awards to take a look at the award categories and nominate your local champion!
Finalists will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and invited to a heart-warming awards ceremony in early November where each award winner will be announced.