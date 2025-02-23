NT Shaw go second in Louth Billiards & Snooker League

Saltfleetby Snooker Club need a good win in their last match to grab the runners-up prize.

Let's hope N.T.Shaw of Louth were not celebrating prematurely about finishing second in the league after a great 9-3 away win at the League champions Dales Poultry & Game because they have not parked there just yet.

If Saltfleetby Snooker Club hit nine in their final match they will take the runners-up prize or eight and it's a play-off, The motormen did their chances no harm with Andre Fisher, Joe Hunt and Andy Varcoe all grabbing a brace and now the wait begins for Tuesday night.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club are looking to grab the runners-up prize through the back door after a superb 9-3 away win over Kitchen Solutions leaves them eight points behind second spot with their rearranged match on Tuesday against the bottom side, Another showing like this recent one with do the trick with Mark Berridge, Andy Warren and Nick Carter all setting up their sides exciting finish to what has been a fine season for them.

Louth Travel Centre have just missed out on the honours list after drawing 6-6 with G.Fawcett Property Maintenance, Needing a few points on the board it didn't start to well for the visitors when Tom Evison put the hosts in front, Gary Skipworth hit a 49 break to draw his side level but they couldn't force another winner which they really wanted and they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Sibjon Builders edged out Louth Volksworld by 7-5, All eyes were on Steve Kemplay to see if he could earn that frame to take the Player of the year prize which he successfully did, Pete Callaghan and captain Anthony Pridgeon both won for the home outfit this all after Colin Stirton had put the visitors ahead and they have one last chance to avoid finishing bottom.

League TableDales Poultry & Game 19-129N.T.Shaw of Louth 19-121Louth Travel Centre 19-119P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 19-118Sibjon Builders 19-116Saltfleetby Snooker Club 18-113 - 8 Ballers 19-111Kitchen Solutions 19-108G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 19-104Louth Volksworld 18-94Breaks- G.Skipworth 49-39, M.Berridge 29, E.Watkins 27-21, S.Kemplay 26, A.Varcoe 23-22, L.Cook 23, H.McSpadden 22, J.Rennie 22, P.Marshall 21.