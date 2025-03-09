NT Shaw of Louth win a thriller to drive to second spot in Louth Billiards & Snooker League

Hayden Gavey helped N.T.Shaw of Louth finish second in the league.

What a finish to the Snooker League as NT Shaw of Louth beat Saltfleetby Snooker Club 7-6 to take second spot.

It's the start of the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout where the League Champions Dales Poultry & Game start with a solid home win, Louth Travel Centre and G.Fawcett Property Maintenance are both held at home.

The right to claim the runners-up prize in the Snooker League really did go down to the wire when after finishing level on points N.T.Shaw of Louth and Saltfleetby Snooker Club had to meet in a one match decider and even that had to be sorted out with a thirteenth frame after the tie ended 6-6, Hayden Gavey was the driving force early on for his side but Eric Watkins levelled it all up, Joe Hunt knocked in a 42 break in a bid to shake off the opposition but they replied once again through Nick Carter, Into another added frame to finally seperate the two sides and it was Tom Garlick who won it and it's the motormen who take second spot as both teams can look back on another great season.

Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout There's a solid start to their quest for the double as Dales Poultry & Game beat 8 Ballers 8-4 in Group A, After a couple of league defeats the hosts found their usual form again with Pete Dales, James Keefe and captain Mark Storey earning them a routine win as James Heatley replied for the visitors.

Also in Group A G.Fawcett Property Maintenance and Saltfleetby Snooker Club fought out a 6-6 draw, it was the latter named side who began the better with Eric Watkins grabbing a brace as did the in-form Duane Van Kempen and it was the visitors who were looking at a fine start to cup life, but they let it slip with Charlie Stratford replying and a walkover tied the scores.

Louth Travel Centre and Sibjon Builders shared the spoils in a very entertaining Group B encounter, Both sides had one two frames winner while the rest drew, Gary Skipworth rolled in a few modest breaks as the hosts briefly threatened to nick a win late on, but Dan Smith fired in a 43 break for the away outfit and the result was 6-6.

Group ADales Poultry & Game 1-8G.Fawcett Property 1-6Saltfleetby Snooker 1-68 Ballers 1-4P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 0-0Breaks- C.Stynes 27, P.Dales 24-24-22, G.Brown 24, C.Stratford 22.

Group B Louth Travel Centre 1-6Sibjon Builders 1-6Louth Volksworld 0-0N.T.Shaw of Louth 0-0Kitchen Solutions 0-0Breaks- D.Smith 43-26-20, G.Skipworth 35-30-27-23, D.Johnson 22.