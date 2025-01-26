A busy session in the bowls club

You’ve seen it on TV, now come and try it out for yourself!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the recent coverage of the World Bowls Championships on BBC TV and YouTube from the Potters Resort near Gt Yarmouth, there will be an open day at Boston Indoor Bowls Club on Sunday 2 February between 10 am and 1 pm to come and have a go.

Start the New Year trying out a new activity in a relaxed and friendly environment. Bowling can be for relaxation or exercise or done competitively, whatever you wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All are welcome, from 6 years and above. It is an activity for the whole family. The club has a well-established youth section and is disability friendly.

Shoes and bowls available to borrow, and trained coaches here to guide you and get you started.

Boston Indoor Bowls Club is situated at the end of Rosebery Avenue, post code PE21 7QR, with free car parking at the club.

For further information, ring Tanya or Kirsty on 01205 363156.