Open Day at Boston Indoor Bowls Club
Following the recent coverage of the World Bowls Championships on BBC TV and YouTube from the Potters Resort near Gt Yarmouth, there will be an open day at Boston Indoor Bowls Club on Sunday 2 February between 10 am and 1 pm to come and have a go.
Start the New Year trying out a new activity in a relaxed and friendly environment. Bowling can be for relaxation or exercise or done competitively, whatever you wish.
All are welcome, from 6 years and above. It is an activity for the whole family. The club has a well-established youth section and is disability friendly.
Shoes and bowls available to borrow, and trained coaches here to guide you and get you started.
Boston Indoor Bowls Club is situated at the end of Rosebery Avenue, post code PE21 7QR, with free car parking at the club.
For further information, ring Tanya or Kirsty on 01205 363156.