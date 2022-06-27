Open day at Sleaford Tennis Club

Sleaford Tennis Club's men's midweek team.

The event runs from 2pm to 5pm, with a 2pm-4pm session for juniors and families and the final hour for adults.

The open day is free to all participants and all equipment can be provided.

Bookings can be made at clubspark.lta.org.uk/SLEAFORDTENNISCLUB/Events or anyone interested can turn up on the day.

Sleaford Tennis Club runs six teams in the local Lincolnshire Leagues, also catering for wheelchair tennis.

The men’s firsts – recorded their first win after two narrow defeats in the first two matches.

Tom Smith’s side plays in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League and currently sit fifth in Division Three.

Pat Bird’s ladies’ firsts also play in Division Three of their Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

They are currently lying fourth with one win and two defeats.

The men’s seconds, captained by Calvin Orley, play in Division Five of the league.

They are currently lying fourth after recording one win and a draw.

The ladies’ seconds have begun competing for the first time in the Division Four South of the league.

So far they have lost all three of their matches but the scores don’t really reflect some close fought games and sets.

They are learning a lot about matchplay and enjoying the experience.

Jo Watson is the captain.

The men’s midweek team play in the Lincoln and District League.

So far this summer they have played three games, won two and lost one against title challengers Washingborough.

They sit in second in the table.

Their next match is this evening (Wednesday) at home to Collingham.

Jack Moss captains the side, which also includes Simon Moss, Jack Moss, Tom Smith, Luke Patten, Nick Mellor and Al Simson.