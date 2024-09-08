Open days at Boston Indoor Bowls Club
You are certain to receive a warm welcome from the staff and members of the club, and there will be trained coaches available to guide you and help get you started. All the necessary equipment can be borrowed on the day.
Bowls is an activity where all genders can participate equally in a friendly atmosphere. It is an activity for the whole family, from 6 to 96, and disabled friendly. Come along to learn a new skill and get the benefits of some gentle exercise.
If you then want to take things further, you could join the club, when there would be further opportunities to develop your skills at your own pace, with tuition as appropriate, and to participate in day or evening leagues and through competitions if you wish.
The club has a well-established youth section, running on Saturday mornings, led by qualified coaches, for those youngsters who want to develop their game.
Boston Indoor Bowls Club is situated at the end of Roseberry Avenue, off Sleaford Road, beyond the Peter Paine Sports Centre and the Cricket Club, with plenty of free car parking available.
