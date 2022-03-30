Open sessions for all at Boston Tennis Club

Boston Tennis Club are looking forward to lots of activities over the Easter School holidays - including a series of taster events.
Juniors and seniors will be catered for, as well as sessions for wheelchair tennis, the visually impaired and people with learning disabilities.
Between April 2 and 10 there are open sessions for juniors and adults and there are outdoor courts available to book online for free between 11am and 7pm.
Sessions:
Juniors aged 4-16, Tuesday, April 5 (4pm to 6pm).
Visually Impaired Tennis, Saturday, April 2 (noon-1.30pm).
Wheelchair Tennis, Tuesday, April 5 (6pm to 7pm).
She Rallies - Girls/Ladies Only, Wednesday, April 6 (5pm to 7pm).
Wellbeing Tennis, Wednesday, April 6 (2pm to 3pm).
Walking Tennis, Thursday, April 7 (2pm to 3pm).
Learning Disability, Thursday, April 7 (5pm to 6pm).
Cardio Tennis, Thursday, April 7 (6pm to 7pm).
Adults (over 16s), Monday, April 4 (7pm to 8pm).