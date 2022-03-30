Open sessions for all at Boston Tennis Club

Boston Tennis Club.

Boston Tennis Club are looking forward to lots of activities over the Easter School holidays - including a series of taster events.

Juniors and seniors will be catered for, as well as sessions for wheelchair tennis, the visually impaired and people with learning disabilities.

Between April 2 and 10 there are open sessions for juniors and adults and there are outdoor courts available to book online for free between 11am and 7pm.

Sessions:

Juniors aged 4-16, Tuesday, April 5 (4pm to 6pm).

Visually Impaired Tennis, Saturday, April 2 (noon-1.30pm).

Wheelchair Tennis, Tuesday, April 5 (6pm to 7pm).

She Rallies - Girls/Ladies Only, Wednesday, April 6 (5pm to 7pm).

Wellbeing Tennis, Wednesday, April 6 (2pm to 3pm).

Walking Tennis, Thursday, April 7 (2pm to 3pm).

Learning Disability, Thursday, April 7 (5pm to 6pm).

Cardio Tennis, Thursday, April 7 (6pm to 7pm).