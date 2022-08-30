Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Silvester had a best result of the season. Credit MotoAero Photography

Aaron started well, finishing day one in sixth place with a time under his previous personal best at the circuit.

In qualifying he went faster still to take fourth place on the grid, just missing out on a front row start by 2/1000ths of a second!

However, just before the race started on Monday it started to drizzle making tyre choice a lottery. Aaron gambled on a wet front and dry rear but with the track drying quickly it ultimately proved to be the wrong choice.

After making a great start Aaron held second place for several laps but with the track now completely dry, he fell back to fifth with an over heating front tyre. With just two laps to go Aaron tucked the front at Barn Corner and went down, bringing a premature end to his race. It was a disappointing end to what had otherwise been a great weekend.

Younger brother Max had a frustrating start to the event suffering a few technical issues with his bike which had to be re-built after his Thruxton crash.

With less track time than he would have liked, Max finished day one in 33rd place but he went nearly two seconds quicker and set a new personal best in qualifying to take 29th spot on the grid for Monday’s race.

Although less experienced than his elder brother, Max gambled on a dry front tyre and it proved to be the right choice. He made up nine places from his grid slot to finish in 20ht place; his best result of the season so far.

Max said, “We’ve been really up against it this weekend, from my suspension falling apart to dodgy weather. I’m so thankful of all the

support I get. All in all I’ve come out with a great result and a new PB round my home track, progressing my career in junior superstock.”