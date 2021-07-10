A brush with royality as Boston Community Runers compete at Sandrangham

Ready for the half marathon.

Boston Community Runners had a brush with royalty at the Sandringham Half Marathon.

To the delight of the runners and supporters, racing on the Sandringham Estate was started by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with son George and daughter Charlotte by his side.

The course was extremely twisting and turning with a large number of different loops.

It is only fair to mention that, unfortunately, the leading runners appear to have been sent the wrong way near the finish, missing out a loop and recording around 12.3 miles on GPS, a directional mistake that seems to have been corrected later in the race for finishers not involved in the top places.

This was not the fault of the runners, and the podium finishers all fully deserved their leading positions as the fastest runners.

It’s just one of those unfortunate things that can happen and an error that any one of us could have made.

The event was superbly organised by a friendly and dedicated band of volunteers.

Celebrating good 5k times.

In the half marathon John Burton finished in a time of 1:46.39, followed by Simon Pickwell in 1:56.26 and Beth Lines in 2:01.40.

In the 5k event Carole Page ran with Sue Woods and finished in a time of 42.52.

Sue thoroughly enjoyed her first run in club colours and although the course measured long for a 5k a finishing time of 43.09 left her smiling.

