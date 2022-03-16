A busy week for the Boston Community Runners

Sarah-Jane Eggleton at Anglesey.

Another busy weekend for the Boston Community Runners saw the club colours at Anglesey Half, Cambridge Half and closer to home at the third of the Revesby Run series at the foot of the Wolds.

First up was Anglesey at the western edge of Wales which saw Sarah-Jane Eggleton take on the challenge.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route was described as undulating yet quick with incredibly stunning scenery.

Matt and Beth in Cambridge.

Starting on the iconic Menai Suspension Bridge and running in front of the gorgeous Snowdonia backdrop the race was truly one of a kind.

With providing the perfect pre-London and Manchester marathon preparation runs it was a popular half marathon too with just over 800 runners taking part.

Sarah-Jane had an excellent run keeping consistant split times despite the strong winds and finished in a time of 2:13.20 giving her 26th position in her age category.

A little closer to home was the Cambridgeshire Half Marathon. This is a huge event with almost 10,000 runners taking part.

Adam Bevan at Revesby.

Matt Tunnard and Beth Lines flew the flag for Boston taking the black and yellow stripes southwards.

Even with the vast number of people taking part they never felt crowded out and there was strangely enough space for everyone.

It was a wave start on predicted times to finish and although they were split up at the start there was only 10 minutes between both runners finishing.

Beth ran a super race and really relaxed into her running which paid off as she stopped the clock at 1:53.41 giving her a new PB time for a half marathon.

Matt soon came into view and was just over the two hours crossing the line in 2:03.43.

It was another event that was scenic and had a great atmosphere and it sounds like more of the Boston Community Runners will take on the challenge next year.

Even closer to home saw the third running of the Revesby 5 and 10 mile races in a series of four.

This event saw the inclusion of juniors to take part in a 1 mile or 2 mile run.

Three Bijou Boston runners took part in the 2 mile run.

Ruben Langford was flying and finished in 13.01, Harrison Knight ran a strong 16.16 and Neve Langford crossed the line in 22.30. All three enjoyed the aspect of running through muddy puddles.

As the adults got underway the 5 mile event saw Barry and Janet Norton once again take part.

It was not quite as muddy as the December event which everyone was grateful for and both runners took advantage of having more grip.

Barry knocked four minutes off his previous time and Janet knocked three minutes off her las running to give the both new course records to aim for.

In the 10 mile event there were 12 runners representing BCR. First club runner home and taking a super third place on the podium was Adam Bevan in a time of 1:09.11.

He was followed home by Kelvin Clements in 1:14.32 and Steve Roberts in 1:15.06 both once again having strong runs.

Simon Jackson was the next club runner home in 1:17.15 with Simon Mason just behind him in 1:20.15.

Darren Bevan did well and was pleased to finish in 1:34.34 just ahead of the first of the ladies.

Rachel Batterham has come on leaps and bounds with her running and clocked a great time of 1:35.01.

She was followed by Jayne Clements in 1:38.42 and a minute later saw Sarah Clarke in a great comeback time of 1:39.59.

Lesley Buswell managed a course PB in 1:43.02.

Fran Mills enjoyed the puddles and finished in 1:51.27 just ahead of Dianne Houghton on her longest run in quite a while.

Dianne stopped the clock in 1:52.53 and was pleased with her efforts.