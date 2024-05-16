A busy weekend for the Boston Runners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hot weekend greeted the runners from Boston at four main events.

A busy weekend saw Boston Community Runners represented at four different events. The Dambusters 10 mile took place and saw Jill Rymer along with Neil Goodwin and Sarah Barnes take part. This stunning 10 mile race takes place between the Derwent reservoir and Ladybower reservoir in the Derwent Valley. The Peak District National Park lines one side of the route with towering mountains, and consistently beautiful views. As the route follows the perimeter of the lake, it is largely flat and comprises of hard-packed footpaths. With wall to wall sunshine it was at times very warm but the shade from the trees was very welcoming. Jill was the first club runner back in a time of 1.36.21 taking 2nd place in her age category with Sarah finishing in 1.42.53 and Neil stopping the clock in 1.43.18.

The Burghley Multisport event was also taking place with both Karen and Keving Hindle taking part in the 10k race. A time of 55.52 saw Karen take 1st place in her age category and Kevin too had a strong finish finishing in 1.05.07.

Near Peterborough the Eye 10k saw six members of BCR taking part. The late time of 11am on a very hot Sunday morning caught quite a few of the runners out. With no shade on the course the runners had to dig deep and take plenty of fluids on the water station at the halfway point. Lee Conway bought the black and yellow stripes home in a strong run of 47.29 just ahead of Nick Turner in 48.27. Next home was Dianne Houghton in 1.06.06 with Clare Teesdale three minutes behind in 1.09.11. Another three minutes later saw Sarah Burton cross the finish in 1.12.43 with Mary Turner ensuring all the club runners safely finished, stopping the clock in 1.21.46

Eye 10K Runners

The Batemans Wainfleet 10k / 5k in aid of the Firemans Charity rounded the weekend off . It saw Sam Hewson fly round the 5k course in a time of 21.57 and in the 10k Ben Fenwick ran a massive sub hour, crossing the line in 55.50 followed by Bryony Saint getting a new PB time of 1.17.38.