A perfect day for Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo Club's Cody Glen as he wins gold at Kixstars
Cody’s weight category was the most competitive class on the day with some very good players from all over the county, and he was drawn on the hardest side of the draw.
But that did not faze him as Cody played a very good game technically all day and his performances were amazing.
Cody's quarter-final was up against a former two times British Champion from London, but he played the perfect game, stabbing his opponent away and scoring high to the head to win both rounds 9-2, 5-4.
Next in his semi-final against another London club opponent, Cody used his speed and experience to win 10-5, 8-3.
His final proved very entertaining indeed, both players going for it.
But once Cody found his range he started to pick his opponent off to secure a 9-4, 6-4 win
What was most impressive is that Cody, who is sponsored by Fina Welding Fabrications and Parkit Traffic Management, did not lose a single round against top opposition.