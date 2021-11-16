A tough one to take for Louth Hockey Club's senior teams

Alec Newlove. Photo: David Dales

It was a tough weekend for Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams as all four lost - home and away.

The ladies’ firsts, playing at the London Road, lost 6-0 to a strong Sheffield Hallam University team.

With many players not available it was always going to be tough game against the top-of-the-table.

They quickly went ahead, scoring two goals in succession.

Louth’s defence dug deep with Amie Wright, Sarah Barnbrook and Teresa Hadley seeing a lot of action in the D.

Some great midfield play from Sophie Trotter linked with Liz Gleeson saw two great strikes from Chris Giles, which were sadly saved by their keeper.

In the second half Louth managed to save several further goals off the line but Sheffield snuck a few more in the back of the net with the result 0-6.

Louth men’s firsts were away at third-placed Lindum. Local derbies are always tough games and Saturday’s was no different.

Lindum pressed high and put Louth under pressure from the off, scoring a deflection after 10 minutes.

With hard work from the back four, Louth tried to build play but lacked organisation and the Lindum press won over, with a further three goals scored before half time.

After a spirited half time team talk and a reshuffle of positions, Louth started the second half strongly.

Quick breaks from Alec Newlove and Alex Armstrong pushed Lindum back but chances came and went without scoring.

Ryan Ward managed the game from centre back, continually seeking to build play and keep Lindum at bay.

Although a better second half performance, Louth were unable to impact on the scoreline and - with saves from Billy Walker in goal - were unlucky to finish the game 5-0 down.

The ladies’ seconds played a strong game away to Brigg.

Despite starting on a back foot with only 10 players, Louth played a great game and fought hard with even play up and down the field.

Unfortunately in the first half Brigg managed to snatch a goal, leaving Louth 1-0 down at halftime.

After recuperating with a slight re-shuffle in midfield, the team came out stronger and kept the pressure on to keep pushing the ball up front.

Sadly a goal eluded Louth and the final score remained 1-0 to Brigg.

Joint players of the match were Veronica Chamberlin and Tabitha Haynes, with away players’ vote going to Isabella Middleton.

Special acknowledgment also went to Olivia Middleton for soldiering on through a shoulder injury.