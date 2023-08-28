Aaron Silvester frustrated at home track of Cadwell Park in Supersport

​Cadwell Park played host to the British Superbike Championship over the Bank Holiday weekend and Horncastle’s Aaron Silvester was looking to build on his championship lead in the Pirelli Junior Superstock Championship at his home track.

​Aaron started strongly on Saturday to finish the day in third spot after the opening two practice sessions, although the second session was effectively washed out as rain started to fall just minutes in.

With so little track time on Saturday, Aaron didn’t quite have the perfect setup on his A&J Racing Yamaha when it came to qualifying on Sunday. Although the session started dry, rain threatened to fall at any moment so most riders elected to stay out on track more than usual in case the session was cut short.

Cadwell is a narrow circuit where it’s hard to overtake and with so many bikes on track, it was almost impossible to get in a clear lap. In the end, Aaron’s best time was only good enough for seventh on the grid which would make it a little tougher to get to the front in Monday’s race, although his main championship rivals were alongside him on the third row of the grid.

Aaron Silvester in action at Cadwell Park. Photo: MotoAero Photography.

When the lights went out at the start of Monday’s 12-lap race, Aaron got a great start and moved up to sixth place through the first half of the lap. However, heading down to Mansfield corner, Asher Durham, one of his main championship rivals, dived down the inside of Aaron and another rider, hitting Aaron and putting him on to the grass.

Durham crashed out but Silvester managed to keep his bike upright to rejoin the track in 29th place. With all chance of a podium gone it was now matter of damage limitation to salvage as many points as possible.

Aaron carved his way through the pack, eventually finishing in 14th place to secure two more vital championship points. His other championship rival, Owen Jenner, finished third to go second in the championship, just 17 points behind Silvester with Durham another 11 points further back

Racing in the same championship, brother Max took his best result of the season so far despite still suffering with his injured shoulder. He qualified 25th but had a strong race to take 21st place and showing further progression with a fastest lap over a second quicker than his 2022 best.