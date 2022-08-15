Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Silvester (centre) celebrates his second-place finish at Thruxton. Photo: MotoAero Photography

Aaron really likes the fast and flowing Thruxton circuit and he came out of the blocks flying on Friday to go second quickest in opening practice on his A&J Racing Yamaha.

In qualifying on Saturday, Aaron continued to post some impressive lap times and he finished second fastest to secure a crucial front row start for the race on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the race, Aaron made a great start and was soon involved in a three-way battle for the lead.

He eventually took the chequered flag in second place, matching his previous best result from round one of the Championship at Silverstone.

Aaron said: “I’m mega happy to be on the box again today.

"Luckily after a few laps, me and the leaders managed to pull a gap from the large group of riders behind and from then on it was a case of managing the tyre for the rest of the race.

"I monitored the gap closely behind me and focused on maintaining it as the last few laps were very slippery in the 34 degrees heat.”

Riding in the same championship, brother Max was making his debut at the challenging Hampshire track and he made a solid start to end day one in 30th place on a packed 39 bike grid.

Starting from 31st place in Sunday’s race, Max unfortunately had a tumble at the tricky last corner on lap nine and he didn’t finish the race.

Nevertheless, he improved his lap times again and ultimately took away valuable data for his next visit to the track.

Max said: "Unfortunately, I was just a little too keen into the last chicane, losing the front while running in hot.

"Not how I'd hoped the weekend would finish, bit I've got my eyes set on the party in the park!”