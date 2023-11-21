​Aaron Silvester secures Triumph ride for 2024

​Horncastle racer Aaron Silvester has confirmed he has secured a new team for the 2024 season.

Aaron Silvester will race in the new Sportbike series next year. Photo: Triumph Racing.

​With the BSB Junior Superstock series not being continued into 2024, Silvester, who finished fourth in the championship last year, was left considering his options with regard to next year.

But he’s now confirmed he’ll be part of the Macadam Triumph Racing Team and take part in the newly-formed National Sportbike class alongside fellow new signings Katie Hand and Jayden Martin.

Involvement in this class reinforces Triumph’s vision for a pathway for racers to progress their careers with the British manufacturer from Sportbike through to Supersport and Moto2.

The team will also compete in the 2024 Quattro Group British Supersport Championship with Luke Stapleford and Max Wadsworth on board.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s chief product officer, said: “In the Sportbike category we are looking forward to seeing Aaron, Katie and Jayden in action – they are all hungry for success and will benefit from being in the Macadam Triumph Racing set-up.

"With our global motorsport presence growing, our ambition is to have a strong pathway from the entry point in the National Sportbike Championship, right through to World Supersport and perhaps in the long-term Moto2 to give riders an opportunity to grow with Triumph. We’re really looking forward to 2024.”

The Sportbike series is one of two new support classes for the BSB Championship in 2024, the other being the Kawasaki British Superteen Championship.

Both series have been designed to showcase and promote junior riders, offering a career path that allows development and progression through the championship’s classes.