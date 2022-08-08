Aaron Bruce was the star of the show, taking five Sleaford wickets and ending with best ever figures of 5 for 7 off seven overs.
The other five wickets were shared between Tom Hackett (2) and one each for Gareth Jones, Liam Evans and a Jones run out well finished off by keeper Joe Flint.
After just 18 overs Sleaford had been bowled out for just 53.
Openers Rob Bee and Fraser Pemberton took little time to get into the chase striking boundaries from the very first over.
The Sleaford bowlers were no match for these two and the runs were flowing quickly.
In only just shy of nine overs, the winning runs were smashed for six by Fraser to end 30 not out and to send Horncastle to the ten wicket win.
Bee ended 24 not out at the other end.
It capped a superb performance from Horncastle with every player contributing to the win.
The Sunday side, who are now seventh, go to second-placed Heckington this weekend.
*The Saturday side had won without a ball being bowled after Louth conceded the game. Horncastle are second bottom of Division Three East of the Lincs League and 49 points clear of bottom side Alford and District with a game in hand on them and the side 14 points above them in eighth, Scothern, where Horncastle visit this weekend.