Adey Young claims team title at European Pool Championships

Adey Young.

Adey Young admitted he got a ‘bit of a shiver’ after being part of the England A side which claimed the team title at the European 8ball Pool Championships.

The 55-year-old Bostonian couldn’t retain his over 50s title, which he won in Malta in 2020, but left Killarney in Ireland with a sense of pride.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It gives me a little bit of a shiver, thinking about winning the team event,” Young said.

“I can’t explain how good it is.”

Opponent James Pheeley proved too strong in the singles, but Young was delighted to have reached the final a third time.

“I can’t think of anybody else who’s ever got to three consecutive finals,” he added.

“Someone asked me if I was gutted I lost but I’m not really. I’ve beaten some good players, including one chap who was a World and European champion, so I’ve done well.

“I didn’t get much chance in the final. To get beaten is better to lose it, if you know what I mean.”