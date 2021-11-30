All change at top of Lout Snooker League... again

Snooker news.

Who wants to lead in the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League?

Sibjon Builders are taking a turn at the top after hammering 10 past last week's leaders as P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services also packed the perfect 10 as well.

Sibjon Builders beat Saltfleetby Snooker Club 10-2.

Roy Annette and Anthony Pridgeon had their opponents all at sea as the hosts made a concrete start to this top of the table clash.

Steve Kemplay continued the rout and with Dan Smith also winning two frames this saw the visitors leaving by the back door.

The visiting P.H.Mountain Cardboard Services are now eyeing up top spot after a 10-2 thrashing of the basement boys G. Fawcett Property Maintenance.

In a one-sided encounter the title challengers were quickly off the block with Sid Bett and Mark Parrinder both winning to go four up.

There was little response from the hosts as Tom Melin and Matt Chandler sealed the perfect 10 which sent the struggling home side packing.

Dales Poultry & Game are one of four sides currently on 61 points in second after a narrow but vital 7-5 win over the defending champions Kitchen Solutions.

Craig Shaw chipped in a 28 break in helping his side take the lead, but the visitors replied immediately with Simon Adams levelling the scores.

Dave Coppin then restored the hosts advantage and this time they held on to keep their title ambitions very much alive.

One-time leaders N.T.Shaw of Louth might be rueing this missed chance of regaining top spot as they slipped to a damaging 8-4 loss to the improving Louth Travel Centre.

Only Gavin Godfrey showed any signs of form for the hosts even though G. Smith did run in a fine 32 break, the visitors were mainly in control with Mark Copeland, Jim Ingham and new signing Will Harrison all travelling first class to another cruise to an away victory.