All to play for in

Sport news.

The question in the first leg of the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout were, could N.T. Shaw of Louth put themselves miles in front or would Louth Travel Centre stamp their passport to land a lead for their home second leg?

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The answer is that this final is still wide open as the two sides battled out a 6-6 draw.

Malc Dixon and Tom Garlick were the driving force for the hosts but Mark Copeland kept the visitors in touch and they deservedly took a share of the points through Sean Howsam.