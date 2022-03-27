All to play for in Louth Snooker League with top four spots all up for grabs

Sport news

It's all to play for in the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout, with all the top-four places still up for grabs.

Sibjon Builders have rehomed their hopes with a superb away win, Saltfleetby Snooker Club also boosted their chances with a brilliant victory while the present holders Kitchen Solutions keep in touch.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just when Sibjon Builders looked to be heading towards the Cup Knockout backdoor they secured a superb 9-3 away win over the higher placed N.T. Shaw of Louth.

The visitors have struggled to brick together any decent results and their backs were to the wall, but they showed what they are capable of with Dan Smith, Graham Smith and captain Anthony Pridgeon putting the brakes on the hosts hopes of going top.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club only have one to play but they boosted their cup campaign with a brilliant 8-4 away win at Dales Poultry & Game.

Andy Warren, Russ Brooks and Pete Cash all plucked frames from their opponents to set up this vital win.

Mark Wilkinson replied for the home side who slip out of the top four but have a game in hand on three teams so it's in their own hands.

Kitchen Solutions are still officially the Jubilee Snooker Teams holders and they kept their chances of progressing alive with a narrow but important 7-5 win at G.Fawcett Property Maintenance.