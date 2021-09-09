Ambitious new programme announced by Louth Hockey Club

A summer camp at Louth HC.

Louth Hockey Club has celebrated the launch of the new Astroturf pitch for the town with an ambitious new programme.

The club has returned to the London Road pitch after it was replaced at a cost of £180,000 and is planning to increase the appeal of hockey to a wider audience.

Training now runs for children aged five upwards and their parents and carers haven't been left out - there are special sessions for them too.

Enjoying the new surface.

On Mondays, parents, carers and any other adults can try out walking hockey whilst junior training takes place on another part of the pitch.

Club chairwoman Lesley Ward said: "We wanted to involve all the adults who come to training to watch their children, so now they don't have to stand on the sidelines - they can keep active and try out hockey at the same time."

The walking hockey is open to adults of any age. It runs from 6-6.50pm and 7-7.50pm on Mondays, and costs £1 if you have a child at junior training, or £3 if not.

The club can provide sticks, all you need are trainers.

In addition, the club is holding a special newcomers day on Saturday, September 11, where anyone interested in hockey can come along for a trial session. The female sessions run from 11-12.30pm and the men's from 12.30pm-2pm.

The club can provide sticks but anyone taking part will need to provide shin pads and trainers.

Payers aged 13 and upwards train on Thursday evenings, 7.30pm-9pm.

Many of these players will play in the four senior teams the club runs, with games most Saturdays. In addition, there are special tournaments for the players aged 13 and under.

Louth Hockey Club has members aged five to 75 years, and is actively seeking new players.

Mrs Ward added: "Age is no barrier to playing hockey, and it is a very sociable sport."

Over the summer the club held two successful junior hockey camps, attended by over 50 children. It also competed in a summer hockey league and is now gearing up for the new season.

The new pitch, which opened in July, is operated by Magna Vitae and is now getting good use after Covid restrictions were lifted.