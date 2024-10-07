Andrew Janney lands Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club’s Hill Climb Trophy
Janney took the title in a time of one minute 58 seconds, pipping Trevor Halstead, who finished in two minutes 30 seconds.
A cool morning with a south east wind made it a hard climb on a course from a standing start near the railway bridge, 541 yards up the steep climb of Thonock Hill, finishing near the golf club.
After the competition, several Aegir members enjoyed a 15-mile ride out of town using several cycle routes. In the afternoon the club held their AGM at Morton Village Hall.
The next event on Sunday is a leisure to Scunthorpe or Brigg, departing Roseway in Gainsborough town centre at 9.30am. For information contact Trevor Halstead on 01427 617752.