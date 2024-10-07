Andrew Janney lands Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club’s Hill Climb Trophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Janney was the winner of the Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club's Hill Climb Trophy competition at the weekend.

Janney took the title in a time of one minute 58 seconds, pipping Trevor Halstead, who finished in two minutes 30 seconds.

A cool morning with a south east wind made it a hard climb on a course from a standing start near the railway bridge, 541 yards up the steep climb of Thonock Hill, finishing near the golf club.

After the competition, several Aegir members enjoyed a 15-mile ride out of town using several cycle routes. In the afternoon the club held their AGM at Morton Village Hall.

The next event on Sunday is a leisure to Scunthorpe or Brigg, departing Roseway in Gainsborough town centre at 9.30am. For information contact Trevor Halstead on 01427 617752.