Andrew Janney takes Aegir time trial victory once again

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club members, Geoff Garner and Trevor Halstead in Grayingham.

He clocked 25 minutes 27 seconds to beat Stephen Cockerham (30 minutes 19 seconds) and Trevor Halstead (31 minutes 54 seconds).

This week’s time trial race takes place on Wednesday and is over eight of 15 miles. A five mile race will then take place the following week.For information contact Trevor Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles 20 Ropery Road Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752.

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club Sunday ride was a 30 mile morning ride, meeting at Roseway the route of the ride was chosen.

Departing Gainsborough Town Centre the riders headed through Morton, arriving at Walkerith the ride progressed alongside the River Trent heading through East Stockwith.

At Wildsworth the riders then progressed through Laughton Woods, arriving at Laughton the ride progressed to Scotton.