Annual Meridian gala another huge success for Louth Swimming Club

The annual Meridian Meet Octoberfest Gala Report at Louth's Meridian Leisure Centre proved another huge success.

Jointly organised by Louth Dolphins and Lincoln Vulcans Swimming Clubs, the event serves both as a fundraiser for the clubs and an excellent opportunity for swimmers to gain valuable racing experience, achieve personal bests, and secure County and Regional qualifying times.

This year’s gala welcomed an impressive 338 swimmers from nine clubs across the region, including Louth Dolphins, Lincoln Vulcans, Lincoln Pentaqua, Trident SC, Kimberley SC, Skegness SC, Boston SC, and Gainsborough SC.

Medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each event, along with the ever-popular rubber duck spot prizes– a fun highlight for swimmers of all ages.

Some of the young swimmers at Louth's Meridian Octoberfest meet.

Special recognition was also given to the Top Boy and Top Girl performers over the two days.

The success of the gala depends entirely on an incredible team of volunteers – around 60 people each day

The days are long, starting with an 8amWarm-up and finishing around 5pm, but the atmosphere and camaraderie make it all worthwhile.

The organisers sent a big thank you to St Bernard’s School for allowing use of their car park, helping ease congestion so that regular Meridian Leisure Centre users- including gym-goers, footballers, and gymnasts - could still access the site.

Ian Roscoe, Louth SC director of swimming, said: “Another successful Meridian Meet, but it would not be possible without the vast number of volunteers needed to run the event.

“Thank you to all our volunteers, the AOE team and announcer, officials, place sitting, refreshments, car park attendants, team managers, organising committee, entry and raffle team, medal/duck table, safety officer and coaches, everyone is essential in helping the event run so smoothly.

“But we still need more volunteers.

“As you can see there are a vast array of jobs that can be done at the club.

“Please come forward and give your little bit to help your club and swimmers.

“Thank you, also to Lincoln Vulcans for their continued without joint gala and to all the staff at Magna Vitae for all their hard work.

Mark Anstey, Louth SC coach added: : “That was two days of superb competition with clubs coming from all over the county.

“Louth Dolphins once again raised the bar and, along with joint hosts Lincoln Vulcans, showed what a great team effort can achieve.”