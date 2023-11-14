​Another win puts Skegness in top five

​Skegness boss Chris Rawlinson was again delighted with his players after they saw off hosts Kimberley Miners Welfare 2-0 on Saturday.

Action from the win at Kimberley on Saturday. Photo by Jason Chadwick.

​Goals in each half from Scott Floyd and Gary King secured the points to leave Skegness fifth in the table and in the play-off places going into this weekend’s home game with Newark & Sherwood United.

And Rawlinson was happy with what he saw from his players.

He said: “I was really pleased with the performance on Saturday. We changed the side around a little bit to keep people fresh for the upcoming games and once we adapted to Kimberley having changed their shape from what we expected, I don’t think they had a shot after the first ten or 15 minutes and we were in total control of the game.

“We perhaps should have scored a couple more but we managed to utilise the bench, and when you think that Kimberley’s a tough place to go in terms of the pitch and things like that, it was really pleasing we controlled the game from start to finish in my opinion.”

Newark & Sherwood sit fifth from bottom of the United Counties League Premier North on 12 points, having won just twice so far this season, but Rawlinson is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “Hopefully they’ll bring a few fans and we’ll get a good crowd of our supporters – now we’re up into the play-off places our intention is to stay there so to do that we have to be winning our home games.

"We’ve looked to strengthen the squad this week too so that’s really pleasing and we’ve just got to hope everyone sticks together, we play our football and when we do that at home we’re more than a match for anyone.

"It’ll be another case of battling and hopefully our quality will come through as I’m really pleased with the squad and where we are at the minute.”

Following the weekend’s game, it’s a return to cup action for Skegness as they go to the 3G surface at Bottesford Town next Wednesday night in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy quarter-final.