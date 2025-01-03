Applications open for GLL Sport Foundation Awards programme funding

Benas Jennings is among those to have benefited from the funding in the past.

Applications are now open for local athletes to apply for support from the GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) Awards 2025 programme.

Free gym memberships and support, including helping with travel costs, are available to those in North Kesteven looking to pursue their sporting dreams.

Providing funding and support to the next generation of athletes is seen as a major way to spread opportunities in local communities according to new research. Access to facilities and athlete health and wellbeing services is similarly key.

Supporting sport is seen as important by the people in East Midlands – 80 per cent of those surveyed said taking part in competitive sports benefited young people’s physical health, discipline/focus (66 per cent) and social/teamwork skills (65 per cent).

Twenty two per cent say that a career in sport offers great opportunities to younger people from under privileged backgrounds. That’s ahead of public sector jobs like teaching (13per cent) and NHS (17 per cent) – or private sector jobs like finance (9 per cent) and IT (22 per cent).

Furthermore, younger people in the UK were more likely than older people to identify a career in sport as a way to make a living (30 per cent of 18 to 24’s and 38 per cent of 25 to 34’s versus just 22 per cent of 55 to 64 year olds).

The research (1) was conducted by The GLL Sport Foundation. Application for the GSF Awards 2025 programme - where £1.4m in bursaries and free gym memberships is made available to communities up and down the nation – including North Kesteven – is now open.

The GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) was launched 17 years ago by leisure operator and charitable social enterprise GLL, with the aim of supporting talented young athletes with funding and practical help. It is the largest independent athlete support programme of its kind in the UK.

GLL operate the leisure facilities in North Kesteven - under the ‘Better’ brand.

The programme continues to widen and deepen the opportunities that come through sport across all communities.

In 2024, GSF supported 11 athletes in North Kesteven with a cumulative value of £3,700.

Over 80 per cent of North Kesteven survey respondents admitted the success of UK athletes, teams and sportspeople is also important to generating a sense of national pride.

The research found this was heavily influenced by the success of heroes such as U15 national squash player, Benas Jennings who is an inspirational role model for young people.

Commenting on how he has benefited from being on the GSF programme, 15-year-old Benas Jennings, said: “Sport is a huge part of my life and Better Gym in Sleaford is helping me a lot. I go there to train and practice, so that I can take part in local tournaments and build my confidence and compete in national tournaments.

“So far, my biggest tournament has been the British junior squash championships in 2024. It was very hard, but totally inspiring. I plan to go back this year and finish at an even higher position.

“I really put in a lot of effort, but none of this would be possible if I didn’t get sponsorship and support. Being a part of the GSF programme has meant that I get to train as much as possible and my travel to take part in competitions is covered. It really helps. I would encourage anyone with a passion for sport to apply. It can really help you achieve your goals.”

The research showed other barriers to overcome include access to facilities.

GSF Awards include free access to Better Gyms and Leisure Centres across the UK.

For more information and an application form, go to www.gllsportfoundation.co.uk

GSF Awards application window is now open and closes on 20 February 2025.