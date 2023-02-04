Long-standing Kawasaki team, G&S Racing have announced the signing of Asher Durham who will contest the Pirelli Junior Superstock Championship this year for the Wyberton based team.

Having been with Kawasaki for 14 years, the team has vast experience with the Ninja ZX-6R, taking the first win for the 636 specification.

Both the team and Asher will be looking to repeat that success from the outset when the season gets underway in April.

It was a successful 2022 campaign in the Junior Superstock class for Asher who secured multiple podiums and top five-positions throughout the year.

This year, he will be looking to take that next step and challenge for the championship title aboard the G&S Racing Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.

Asher Durham: “I am really excited to join G&S Racing and grateful for the opportunity. We are both ambitious about winning, and I'm positive we can put a great season together.

Another year on a Kawasaki and with Team Green is also a great thing that I'm really happy and proud about.”

Tom Fisher, G&S Racing Manager: "Myself and the team are extremely pleased to have Asher join us for 2023.

"Asher has proved in the past he is capable of running at the front with several podium finishes, so we are anticipating a successful season together.

"Backed once again by Kawasaki for the 14th year, we are proud to continue our relationship and hopefully put on a great show.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK, said: "Kawasaki UK has worked with G&S Racing for many years now and we are excited about the combination of their passion for racing and Asher's talent this season.

"With full focus on the job at hand, there is no reason why they cannot be on the podium at round one and aim for title honours. The season can't start quick enough."

Following pre-season testing Durham will begin his campaign for G&S Racing Kawasaki in the Pirelli National junior Superstock championship at Silverstone over the Easter Weekend of April 7/9.

You can follow the fortunes of Durham and the G&S team throughout the season in the Boston Standard.

