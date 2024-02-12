Athlete Jim Gillespie takes honours in London after illness
Gillespie had his training preparations hit by illness that affected him through December and January.
But having managed some last minute sessions, he was rewarded with the Veterans AC Shot Put title with a throw of 8.90m, and also picked up the bronze in the Eastern Masters Championships with the same distance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jim said: “This was only a few centimetres short of my winter season’s best, which I did before I got ill, of 8.95m. To say I'm pleased would be a major understatement, but it does leave me thinking how far I could have thrown if I hadn't had two months off training. It's now a full focus on getting ready for the summer season which is only eight weeks away.”