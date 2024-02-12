​Athlete Jim Gillespie takes honours in London after illness

But having managed some last minute sessions, he was rewarded with the Veterans AC Shot Put title with a throw of 8.90m, and also picked up the bronze in the Eastern Masters Championships with the same distance.

Jim said: “This was only a few centimetres short of my winter season’s best, which I did before I got ill, of 8.95m. To say I'm pleased would be a major understatement, but it does leave me thinking how far I could have thrown if I hadn't had two months off training. It's now a full focus on getting ready for the summer season which is only eight weeks away.”