Athletes back on track as BADAC Development events return to PRSA

Ollie Lammiman.

Forty-nine competitors enjoyed Friday evening's fine, dry conditions for the first Turnbulls Tommy Clay Track and Field Development event since 2019.

With strict social distancing in operation at the Boston and District AC-hosted event at the Princess Royal Sports Arena, athletes enjoyed the opportunity of competing in a limited programme of track and field events.

In the senior men's category, John Fulcher laid down a useful bench mark for 2021 by recording 11.8 secs for the 100m, 5.66m in long jump and 9.09m in shot putt.

Ollie Lammiman returned to competitive athletics, recording 13.8 secs for the 100m and 2 mins 32.2 secs in the 800m.

Veteran thrower Colin Pattison began his new season with a best putt of 6.34m in shot and in the senior women's section, Corinne Bailey recorded 6.91m in her first shot challenge.

Six athletes contested events in the under 17 age group with debutant Harvey Huton winning the men's 100m (12.9 secs), ahead of Sleaford Striders' Luke Saunders (13.8secs) and then recording 3.89m in long jump.

In the under 17 women's category, Louise Hirst laid down her own early season markers, winning three events and recording 14.5secs in the 100m, 7.67m in shot and 2 mins 46.0 secs in 800m.

Georgia Ward was second in shot with 7.10m.

Megan Reid cleared 4.10m to win the long jump, clocked 15.8 secs for 100m and putt the shot 6.17m.

Alex Frick was runner up in long jump (3.19m) and third in shot (6.36m).

Ten competitors entered events in the under 15 age group, Hayden Quantrill winning the long jump (3.86m) and recording 14.7 secs in 100m and 6.56m in shot.

Patrick McNally ran 100m in 15.7 secs and completed the 800m in 3 mins 06. 3 secs, also recording 3.39m in long jump.

In the under 15 girls' section, Eleanor Lyddiatt opened her 2021 sprint account with a time of 14.6 secs in 100m, behind Louth AC's Evie Kendrick (13.9 secs) and then cleared 3.65m in long jump.

Jess Frick won the 800m (2 mins 57.1 secs) and long jump (2.04m), also finishing the 100m 17.5 secs.

Six athletes contested under 13 events, Jack Clark-Atkins achieving three victories in 100m (15.1 secs), long jump (4.15m) and shot (5.58m).

Logan Rush made a promising debut with 16.2 secs in 100m, 3.12m in long jump and 3 mins 43 secs in the two-lap race.

In the girls' category, Issy Reid won the long jump (3.43m) and the shot (4.63m), clocking 15.9 secs over 100m.

Eleven competitors representing five different clubs and schools contested the under 11 events.

Devan Quantrilll, Noah Donnelly-Coles and Damian McNally competed in the boys' events.

Devan recorded 12.4 secs and 12.6 secs for second place in the 75m sprint races and cleared 1.30m standing long jump, finishing behind Damian who won the event with a leap of 1.58m.

Damian's ball throw was measured at 18.18m and Noah also cleared 1.30m in standing long jump and clocked 13.4 secs in the sprint.

In the girls' section, Imogen Pugh (Horbling School) impressed by winning both of the 50m (12.1 secs and 12.4 secs) and ball throw (18.41m).

She also cleared 1.66m in standing long jump.

Schoolmate Payton Teague recorded 13.0 secs /13.1 secs over 75m and cleared 1.44m in standing long jump.

Debutant Katie Cawson recorded 12.6 secs over 75m and achieved a distance of 1.34m in standing long jump.

Mia Clark-Atkins cleared 1.46m in the jump and clocked 14.0 secs in the first of her 75m sprint races.

There were nine contestants in the under 9 age category and Horbling School's Lennon Teague secured victories in the boys' events, achieving 9.6 secs and 9.8 secs in the 50m races, 1.50m in standing long jump and 14.83m in the ball throw.

George Tyrie was third in the 50m (10.4 secs and 10.5 secs) and finished in the same position in standing long jump (1.20m) and ball throw (9.43m).

Flynn Donnelly-Coles recorded 10.6 secs twice in the 50m and 8.92m in the ball throw.

Three girls made a good start to the new track season.

Sienna Rush ran the 50m in 10.6 secs and 10.5 secs and jumped 1.30m in the standing long jump and Ada Markham recorded 10.8 secs and 10.5 secs in the sprints and threw the ball 9.02m with Evie Nolan clocking 10.9 secs and 11.0 secs in the sprints and clearing 1.22m in the standing long jump.

The second Turnbull Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series event is on Friday (May 14th) with events for all age groups from under nine upwards.