Action from Boston AC's 2024 Open Pentathlon event

Conditions at the Tommy Clay Track were an improvement on the previous week's weather when high winds seriously affected the Open Throws and Jumps Meeting and pentathletes enjoyed dry weather accompanied by a cool breeze.

In the Under 13 Girls Triathlon organised to give younger emerging athletes an experience of combined events two BADAC representatives made an encouraging start. Lexi Mindham's highest points scoring event was the Long Jump when a leap measuring 3.79m earned 261 points with a 5.65m Shot putt adding a further 250 points. Rose Pell excelled in Long Jump and her clearance of 3.90m was worth 285 points and her Shot effort of 4.27m contributed another.163 points.

Both girls were in unknown territory when they ran in the final Triathlon event the 800 Metres and with Lexi recording 3mins. 35.1 secs. and Rose 3 mins 36.4secs their final points scores were 633 and 569 respectively.

In the older age groups Under Seventeen's Mia O'Donnell and Isaac Pickering both from Crewe and Nantwich A.C. and Paul Nixon Crawley A.C. produced some good high scoring performances to launch their 2024 Combined Events programme and Letitia Arch from Sleaford Striders competed in her first Pentathlon at Under 15 level.

Without any previous experience of Combined Events Competions two Gold Tops "gave it a go" in the Senior Mens category and came away from the event with both some encouraging and some interesting and thought provoking performances.

For both men the opening competitiion the 110m Hurdles was a demanding challenge and both succeeded in completing the 110 metres going over the the ten one metre plus high barriers and crossing the finish line.

