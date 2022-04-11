Athletics victories for Gillespie

Jim Gillespie.

Wragby athletes Kieran and Jim Gillespie have been tasting more success.

Last Wednesday Jim competed at the first Loughborough outdoor event of the new season in the shot putt.

The weather was challenging to say the least, everything from hail and snow to sunshine.

However, Jim won his event with a putt of 8.21m.

"In the conditions I was pleased," he said.

On Saturday the duo were at different venues, son Kieran in Hull and dad Jim in Rugby.

Kieran is planning a real emphasis on the 400m hurdles this year, and dominated his race to win in 62.3 seconds.

That was down on the personal best he ran the previous week, but he claimed victory by more than three seconds.

Jim took part in the heavyweight hammer in Rugby and a throw of 9.17m wasn't too far short of his season's best, and good enough for the win.