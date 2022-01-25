Autos shock leaders Golfers in bowls league

Sport news.

Week 19 of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club saw the most surprising results feature in the T&B Containers Second Division, where five of the six matches were won by the lower placed team in each contest.

Fourth-placed Autos faced the leaders Golfers and won 4-2.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivor Roberts, ably supported by John Fell and Pauline Atkin, skipped his Autos rink to a 19-10 victory, winning the last nine ends by 13 shots to 2.

Golfers were always ahead on the other rink and they won 20-14 under skip David Marshall for two points.

The shot aggregate went to Autos by three shots.

Shipmates in eighth place also won 4-2, beating The Burtons who are second, the best result for Shipmates since the end of November.

Mick Ross, with Terry Barrow and Dennis Foster, won their rink 22-15, producing the better finishing run after the scores were still tied after 14 ends.

Another close game on the second rink saw Burtons skip Dave Bailey victorious by 17-14.

Vectors, currently in 10th position, have had a tough season so far, but this week’s result beating third-placed Dynamics 4-2 was arguably their best to date.

The rink of Kevin Rockall supported by Yvonne and Colin Heppenstall quickly grabbed the lead and they romped ahead to win 22-13 in convincing fashion.

Vectors also started well on the other rink before being caught and overtaken by Don Williams for Dynamics.

The extra two points went to Vectors by just two shots.

Hotspurs are holding onto sixth spot in the table in spite of losing 6-0 to Vikings who are one place and now only three points behind them.

Vikings were in control on both rinks from the off and won 25-13 for John Stray and 20-7 for John Millership.

Just 12 points now separate the six teams between The Burtons in second position and Vikings in seventh.

By beating U3 4-2 this week, Phantoms were able to move off the bottom of the table for the first time since late October.

They were competitive on both rinks, winning one of them 16-10, and just losing the other 17-19 after starting the last end tied on 17 all.

The last match saw the Patriarchs rink of Pam Rate, Seamus Rooney and Mick Rate beat a trio from Amateurs by 22-13.

Amateurs had their moments but were unable to get control of the game.

Invaders head the Orchard Health Group First Division by 15 points following their 6-0 win over bottom-placed Central.

Nathan Dunnington, Liam Reeson and skip Scott Whyers have been playing well together as a rink and were utterly ruthless in winning 40-8.

The winning score of 40 was just one shy of the largest this season in a single game.

The second rink saw Ian Tebbs’ rink run out 23-12 winners.

Breakaways in third place played Strollers, two places below them, with Strollers winning 4-2.

For Strollers, Andy Warne’s rink got away to a good start and won 27-7.

The second rink was a game of three parts. Breakaways under Neil Harrison, were quickly 15-0 ahead, then lost the next seven ends 1-13, before finishing well 9-0, to win the game 25-13.

A40 narrowed the gap in the league to Breakaways by beating Parthians 6-0, with wins of 20-11 for Alan Bachelor and 22-17 for Jean Cammack.

In that second match, Parthians started well to lead 11-0.

The game was still tied after 17 ends, with victory beckoning for either side, before A40 won the remaining ends.

Cosmos continued their recent run of good form by winning their fifth consecutive match, this week against Nomads, 4-2.

As a consequence, they are now ninth in the league, one point adrift of Royal Mail and two away from Nomads.

Bob Thompson’s rink started well to lead 11-0 after five ends and maintained their grip to run out 26-6 winners.

Nomads, with skip Chris Starmears, took the other rink 17-8, building their advantage steadily through the game.

IBC took four points off Royal Mail and remain in sixth place, within touching distance of Strollers.

Once Chris Gill’s rink took the lead on the fifth end, they never looked back and built a more than comfortable winning margin, 23-10.