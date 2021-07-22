BADAC athlete Hirst makes English Schools’ Athletics Association Track and Field Championships debut

Sport news

In her first appearance at the English Schools’ Athletics Association Track and Field Championships, Louise Hirst finished in ninth position in the intermediate girls’ triple jump.

In the best of her three trials at Manchester Sports City, the Boston and District AC all rounder achieved 10.59m.

This was just below her personal best distance and only 2cm behind the eighth-placed competitor.

Had Louise extended her leap by a few centimetres and claimed eighth position after the three rounds of jumps it would have meant that she would have qualified for a further three trials.

However, this was a very good achievement in her first year in the under 17 age group.

A record number of competitors took part in the latest Turnbull Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Meet, hosted by Boston and District AC on the Tommy Clay Track at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Entries came from athletics clubs as far afield as Salford, Worksop, Scunthorpe, Cleethorpes and Newark.

Twelve Boston and District AC athletes achieved at least one event victory on an evening when competition in many events was very close.

At senior men’s level, John Fulcher won both the 100m (12.1 secs) and high jump (1.50m).

Under 17 Louise Hirst won the 300m event (45.7 secs).

Under 15 Patrick McNally won his 100m age group (15.4 secs) and the 1,500m (6 mins 14.2 secs) while Jack Clark-Atkins secured victory in the under 13 boys’ 100m (15.2 secs), high jump (1.26m) and javelin (21.92m).

Issy Reid claimed first place in the under 13 girls’ 100m and Julian Paluch won the high jump in the same age category.

Gold Tops took first positions in the under 11 whizzer throw Damian McNally (23.20m) wining the boys’ event and Mia Clark-Atkins the girls’.

Lennon Teague claimed a treble, winning the under nine boys’ 75m (14.1 secs), the whizzer throw (18.46m) and standing long jump (1.39m).