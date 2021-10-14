BADAC throwers impress at UK Hammer Circle competitions

Macey and Georgia.

Three members of Boston and District Athletic Club attended the UK Hammer Circle competitions.

The Hammer Circle was formed in 1952 to bring coaches and athletes together to share knowledge and to develop the complex discipline of hammer throwing in this country.

The 69th event brought together the best throwers in the country and Georgia Ward, Macey Dimberline and Nigel Bilston contested events in their respective age groups.

In the under 15 girls' event Macey's best throw with the 3k implement was 28.56m, a distance just shy of her personal best of 28.19m.

Macey has had an outstanding first season in athletics and is ranked in first place in the East Midlands Region under 15 girls' hammer ranking list.

At under 17 girls' level Georgia threw 23.76m.

In the company of the best throwers in the country this was a little below her season's best which ranks her fourth on the regional ranking list.

Veteran Nigel elected to have a go with the 20k weight, recording a best throw of 10.75m.