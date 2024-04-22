Balfe look for repeat showing at Silverstone

The Balfe team enjoyed a great year last year at Silverstone.

Sharing his Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, with reigning Porsche Carrera Cup Champion Adam Smalley, the duo just missed out on overall podium finishers in the opening GT rounds at Oulton Park over Easter. But fifth and fourth overall still saw them as double winners in the Silver Am Class.

“It will be good to be on an F1 standard track after Oulton. It went well though, but the real work starts here. We are on the map, but this is a real three-hour endurance, rather than 25 minute sprints,” he said.

“It will be a team effort this weekend too as strategies will affect the results,” he added.

The weather is currently forecast to be unsettled and cool, so difficult to generate heat in a race tyre. “The temperatures are essential for the McLaren, or it gives an advantage to front engines cars like the Mercedes and BMW,” he explained.

Both drivers had a test in the car last week, but Shaun is realistic about this years outcome. “Two years ago we led the Championship and had a puncture in the Audi, but last year we were fortunate and got second. This year we have to race hard and have a winning strategy. The aim is top five overall and another Silver Am win,” he concluded.

Son Tom is also in action in the Ginetta Academy races, he will be looking to continue his progress too, having had a best of seventh at Oulton Park.