Balfe Motorsport are back on track ready for Silverstsone Bank Holiday racing

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Balfe is ready to return to racing.

He is due to race his Lotus Cortina and his newly built Lotus Elan at the prestigious Silverstone Classic meeting, one of the highlights of the UK Historic Motorsport season.

“Although I haven’t raced since the British GT round at Donington Park in May, I have kept fit and kept occupied,” said the Lincolnshire driver.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He recently took part in the Swansea Ironman event, having already contested a number of triathlons.

“I have two races at Silverstone with the Cortina, the Tony Dron Memorial Trophy for Historic Touring Cars and the Masters Pre 66 Touring Cars,” he explained.

He is due to share both cars with Tom Ashton, but neither driver have actually seen the Elan yet, which has been built by Andy Wolfe, who also built the Cortina a few years ago.

“We are due race it on Saturday afternoon in the Masters Classic Pre 66 GT race. Andy Wolfe has done a shakedown with the car, but it could well be that the first time we sit in it will be for qualifying at Silverstone,” he said.

The Balfe Motorsport team are also running David Foster in a McLaren in Saturday afternoons Classic GT4 Challenge race.