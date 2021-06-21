Balfe Motorsport enjoy good points haul at Spa

Carroll was in third place on lap 24 of Saturday’s race at Spa before he moved up into second after a front-runner spung out.

He shone again on Sunday and was impressive from the outset, claiming the provisional pole on his first run.

Sunday’s race saw him lead away from the pole position and hold on to it as he was pushed all the way ahead of the subsequent five second success time penalty.

Carroll resumed in second position before heading to the front of the field.

But he was unable to hold on in the closing laps with former F1 racer Christian Klien powering ahead.

Balfe said: “It was great seeing Adam fighting it out at the lead of the field with such determination.

“I was pleased to get some much-needed race seat time in the second race, following so many safety car periods for me.

“It was a case of straight into the lion’s den when I took over the car, with so many Pro-drivers around me. “

Carroll said: “It was a very good weekend for the team, two-second places and an overall Pole.