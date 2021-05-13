Balfe Motorsport head to France for European GT Open Championship

The Balfe team are heading to France.

Shaun Balfe and Adam Carroll will be in action for Balfe Motorsport at the Paul Ricard Circuit in Southern France this weekend, as the Fulbeck based team return to the European GT Open Championship in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 for the first time since they became Pro Am Champions in 2017.

There will be no time to rest though, as Balfe’s also have two cars at Brands Hatch on May 22-23 in the opening round of the British GT Championship.

The father and son team of Stewart and Lewis Proctor will be looking for a repeat of their recent success in the GT Cup, where they took their McLaren 750S to victory at the Kent Circuit.

Whereas Stewart did selected races last season, sharing a GT3 McLaren with Joe Osborne, Lewis did a season in the GT4 Class and has plenty of experience on all the circuits in the championship.

The second car is a GT4 McLaren 570S to be shared by British GT debutants Jack Brown and Ashley Marshall.

Brown came through the Caterham racing ranks before moving into Ferrari Challenge Europe, where he finished second in the Championship last season.

Marshall, who is a protégé of former Le Mans 24hrs winner Guy Smith, has been a regular on the British GT support programme, racing in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge.

Practice and qualifying takes place on the Saturday, with the three hour race due off at 1.20pm.