Balfe Motorsport return to action at International GT Open

Ultimately, sixth and seventh in class from the two races, was not a true reflection on the team’s recent record in the championship.
Balfe admitted it had been tough going for the duo.
He said: “The Audi struggled at DTM last time here on the same tyre. The altitude here is the highest on the calendar as well, and with a normally aspirated engine, that’s not good for us either. Also dipping in and out amongst the season-long competitors makes it hard to keep the momentum.”
Carroll added the pair had given it their all throughout the weekend
He said: “We did the best we could this weekend but unfortunately it was not the strongest track pace-wise for the Audi R8. The car ran faultlessly though, and Shaun and the team did a fantastic job.
“We raced hard and are looking forward to the next round at Monza.”
The team now prepare for the forthcoming races in GT Cup, British GT as well as the GT Open Monza, the penultimate round of the season.