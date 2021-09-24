Balfe Motorsport return to action at International GT Open

It was a tough weekend for Shaun Balfe and Adam Carroll.

Ultimately, sixth and seventh in class from the two races, was not a true reflection on the team’s recent record in the championship.

Balfe admitted it had been tough going for the duo.

He said: “The Audi struggled at DTM last time here on the same tyre. The altitude here is the highest on the calendar as well, and with a normally aspirated engine, that’s not good for us either. Also dipping in and out amongst the season-long competitors makes it hard to keep the momentum.”

Carroll added the pair had given it their all throughout the weekend

He said: “We did the best we could this weekend but unfortunately it was not the strongest track pace-wise for the Audi R8. The car ran faultlessly though, and Shaun and the team did a fantastic job.

“We raced hard and are looking forward to the next round at Monza.”