Basement side frustrate leaders in snooker league

Sports news.

The Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout leaders N.T. Shaw of Louth failed to beat the bottom side while Louth Travel Centre take advantage to cut the gap at the top to three.

The top two from the past League season faced each other when Dales Poultry & Game played hosts to PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

It was the visitors who started the better with John Mountain putting them in front.

The battle of the captains saw Luke Howard draw his side level and that's how it stayed 6-6, so into a one frame shootout which went the way of the home side and how important could that be in a few weeks time?

The leaders N.T. Shaw of Louth stayed on top but only by three points now after failing to beat Louth Volksworld, who started play bottom and could only muster up five players.

Colin Stirton gave the hosts the lead which they surrendered with a walkover and the match finished 6-6, into the play-off we went and the visitors found the right gear with Gavin Godfrey sealing the frame.

Louth Travel Centre are travelling along nicely and they remain in second hotspot after their 7-5 home success over Kitchen Solutions.

It wasn't plain sailing for the hosts as Russ Howard chipped in with a couple of frames for the visitors.

Unfortunately, non of his team mates could follow that up and the hosts responded through Brian Copeland and Henry McSpadden to earn another cup win.

Sibjon Builders grabbed a much needed victory when they beat Saltfleetby Snooker Club 7-5.

Phil Williamson set the away side on their way and they increased their lead through Dave Johnson.