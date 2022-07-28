They took on a youthful Lindum side at Coronation Walk and walked off the pitch at the end of the game with a big victory secured and all 20 points in the bag.
Horncastle batted first and scored 282-4 from their 40 overs.
Captain Rob Bee opened the batting and struck his first hundred since 2018, ending up run out in the penultimate over for 134.
Christopher Bargh also batted beautifully before also being run out for a well made 86 as Bee and Bargh put on 199 together for the second wicket
A couple of late wickets fell leaving the hosts on 282-4 from the 40 overs.
Lindum were never in the game and wickets fell at regular intervals.
Will Broughton and Tom Hackett opened the bowling and took two wickets each, before Richard Hickling and Liam Evans came into the attack and also took two wickets apiece to bowl Lindum out for just 121 and secure victory by 161 runs.