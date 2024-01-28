Beginners enjoy competition at Boston Indoor Bowls Club, plus league wins for Holland Fen and Invaders

The winning team and sponsors in the beginner’s competition: Douglas Fordyce, Denis Lyon, Trevor Coulson, Cathy Moore and Julie Coulson.

Twelve teams of three bowlers were brought together to play three games over six ends each, with points gained for winning each game and for the number of ends won.

The winners on 25½ points were Douglas Fordyce, Denis Lyon and Cathy Moore. One point behind on 24½ points were Ray Butler, Mick Williamson and Ron Moore.

Third place on 21 points were Alan Sharman, Eric Freeman and Jake Hewinson.

Week 20 of the Evening League saw big 6-0 wins in the Orchard Health Group First Division for the top three sides, Holland Fen, Invaders and Strollers.

Holland Fen met bottom side, Burtons, overwhelming them on Les Feary’s rink 45-2. Despite the 25-12 scoreline on the other rink, Burtons bowled well for two thirds of the game to only trail by four shots, requiring Holland Fen’s skip Chris Gill to be at his best to stay in front.

Invaders beat A40 convincingly on both rinks, in spite of A40’s good season to date and fifth place in the league. Scott Whyers’ rink won 36-6 and Rod West’s 31-10.

Third-placed Strollers were also in dominant form as they took all the points off Dynamics, 34-9 for Andy Warne and 30-10 for Paul Flatters.

Another match ending 6-0 saw Parthians, ninth, beat IBC, fourth, having taken control of both games from the start and keeping the advantage throughout. Skip Richard Keeling, supported by Margaret Wilkinson and Steve Wilkinson, won 25-6 in dominant fashion.

The second rink of Nick Woods, Pete Sharman and skip Ron Moore were 12-2 ahead before IBC recovered somewhat to trail 12-9, then ended well to win 21-11.

Breakaways met Nomads, one place above them, and won a close tussle 4-2. The game on Mike Rymer’s Breakaways rink was competitive throughout, the score standing at 13-14 with two ends to go, but they finished well to run out winners 19-14.

Likewise, on Chris Starsmeare’s Nomads rink, the score was 13-15, but a score of 4 shots on the penultimate end put them ahead to win 17-16.

Royal Mail beat Golfers 4-2. Keith Sharp’s rink started well to lead 14-0 after 8 ends. Golfers staged a partial recovery to 17-11, but Royal Mail finished the job to win 21-11. Golfers took the second rink 17-11 with Bob Tingey as skip, but Royal Mail finished well to ensure they took the extras for the shot aggregate.

In Cammacks Division 2, Hotspurs beat Central 6-0 to maintain their lead in the table. Mick Rate’s rink was in control from the start and dominated to win 27-6. Mike Long’s rink trailed 8-11 with three ends to go, but a good finish saw them victorious 14-12.

Amateurs had a good result against Vikings, who had moved into second place last week, beating them 5-1. Trevor Coulson’s rink started well and eventually won 19-14. The other rink was drawn, 17-17, after an epic struggle, during which Amateurs won 13 ends & Vikings won 6 ends.

Vectors had another good week, this time taking 2 points off Desperados, five places above them. Kevin Rockall’s rink was ahead from the third end and won 20-9. Adam Hodgson’s rink won 25-8 for Desperados after a closely contested start.

Woodpeckers took all the points off Kingfishers in two close games, by virtue of finishing each game well, the score being 19-10 for Reg Felton and 17-14 for Mick Williamson.